Pa. Can Trim Workers' Comp. By Degree Of Injury, Panel Says

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appellate court on Friday upheld part of the state's workers' compensation law allowing employers to make recipients undergo a physical exam to determine their degree of impairment, which can shorten how long recipients continue receiving the benefits. The three-judge panel of the Commonwealth Court said that because the state's revised rules for physicians conducting "impairment rating evaluations" were based on a specific, fixed set of guidelines from the American Medical Association, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO's petition for review did not sufficiently claim the section of the law at issue was an unconstitutional ceding of the legislature's power to the AMA....

