Nike Ends Running Program In Wake Of Coach's Doping Ban

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- Nike has abruptly shut down its professional long-distance running program, the Nike Oregon Project, less than two weeks after an American Arbitration Association panel hit the program's head coach with a four-year ban for doping charges, the company confirmed Friday. Nike said it decided to shut down the Nike Oregon Project following the four-year punishments issued in late September to both running coach Alberto Salazar and a sports doctor associated with the program, though the company stressed that no athletes in the program were found to have used performance-enhancing drugs. "Nike has always tried to put the athlete and their needs at the...

