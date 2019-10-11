Sorin Settlement Offers Heart Patients Free Monitoring

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- The former Sorin Group USA Inc. will provide free medical monitoring to heart surgery patients who were allegedly exposed to greater risk of infection at two Pennsylvania hospitals by the use of Sorin products, according to a preliminary settlement agreement submitted to a federal judge Friday. Sorin, now known as Livanova PLC, will pay for the monitoring of patients who could still develop a slow-growing but potentially fatal bacterial infection from a family of bacteria known as non-tuberculosis mycobacterium, or NTM, after surgeons at WellSpan York Hospital and Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center used Sorin's 3T heater-coolers to control...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS