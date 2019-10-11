Barneys Gets Extension To Name Ch. 11 Stalking Horse

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt luxury retailer Barneys New York Inc. will have until Tuesday morning to submit a stalking horse asset purchase agreement with a purchase price that will cover outstanding post-petition loan obligations after a hearing Friday on proposed amendments to those loan documents. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Cecelia G. Morris signed an order extending the stalking horse deadline until 9 a.m. Oct. 15 and approved suggested changes to the debtor-in-possession loan documents suggested by Barneys, resolving for several days a brewing battle with the lenders providing $217 million in financing that pushed this week for a liquidation of the debtor. Pursuant to Friday's...

