Trump Taps Ex-Mayer Brown Partner For Russia Ambassador

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 10:17 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump announced his intent Friday to nominate former Mayer Brown LLP partner and current Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan as the country's ambassador to Russia. Trump announced his pick in a White House statement that noted Sullivan's two decades of experience in private law practice, most recently as co-chair of Mayer Brown's national security practice. Sullivan also clerked for Justice David H. Souter of the U.S. Supreme Court. If confirmed, Sullivan will replace Jon Huntsman, who resigned in August. Sullivan, also a former Bush administration official, has been deputy secretary of state since his confirmation in May 2017....

