8th Circ. Won’t Rehear Monsanto Label Settlement Objection

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:00 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit will not rehear an objector's case against a $21.5 million settlement between Monsanto Co. and a class of Roundup buyers who claimed the company deceived them about how much weedkiller could be made from concentrate, the court announced Friday. In a one-sentence order, the court denied James Migliaccio's bid for an en banc rehearing. The court did not give its reasoning for denying the petition. In August, an Eighth Circuit panel rejected Migliaccio's arguments against the deal, ending claims that Monsanto misled consumers about how much Roundup could be made from bottles of concentrate. Migliaccio had argued the lower...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS