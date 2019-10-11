High Court Should Allow Resentencing For Juvenile Offenders

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 6:12 PM EDT) -- In 2006, as the co-lead prosecutor of the Montgomery County Sniper Prosecution Taskforce, I conducted the month-long trial of Washington, D.C.-area sniper John Allen Muhammad. Lee Boyd Malvo, Muhammad’s 17-year-old accomplice in the shootings, testified against Muhammad for two days. I spent more than 20 hours with Malvo over the course of Muhammad’s trial and got to know him. In our meetings, Malvo was polite, personable and bright. He was very curious about the outside world — particularly soccer matches and he exhibited a talent for drawing. Simply put, apart from the surroundings and the heinous crimes he committed, he presented...

