Treasury Given New Powers To Sanction Turkey

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:54 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury will be granted new powers to sanction Turkish officials if Turkey targets civilians or ethnic and religious minorities during military operations in Syria, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Friday. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order allowing Treasury to place sanctions on any member of the Turkish government, Mnuchin said in a briefing at the White House. Treasury will also have the authority to impose secondary sanctions on financial institutions that knowingly engage in transactions with any sanctioned officials, according to the secretary. Mnuchin cited the “complicated situation” around Turkey’s recent incursion into Northern...

