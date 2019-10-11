Trump's Medicaid Work Requirements Questioned By DC Circ.

Law360, Washington (October 11, 2019, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit on Friday rebuked the Trump administration for failing to properly consider health insurance coverage losses when it approved work mandates in the federal-state health program for low-income people in Arkansas and Kentucky last year. U.S. Circuit Judges Nina Pillard, Harry Edwards and David Sentelle unleashed a barrage of pointed questions to a federal attorney during an hourlong hearing in a pair of suits, lamenting that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services ignored the fundamental purpose of federal Medicaid law — to furnish health coverage for low-income and disabled Americans. “People are dropping...

