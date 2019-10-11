Mass. Gov Fights To Keep Vape Ban Fight In Fed. Court

Law360 (October 11, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Friday blasted efforts by vape companies and e-cigarette retailers to take their battle over his vape ban down to state court after they suffered an early loss in federal court, calling the move "purely tactical" and "opportunistic." "This blatant forum shopping by the plaintiffs can only be explained in one way," Baker said. "They perceive that their prospects of success are greater in the state court case than they are in this case, and they wish to obtain a favorable ruling in the state court case before this court rules on their motion for preliminary injunction...

