Stablecoin Failure Suit Is 'Buyer's Remorse,' Crypto Co. Says

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:13 PM EDT) -- A failed cryptocurrency company told a California federal court Friday that an investor's suit against it mischaracterizes the nature of the mining rights agreement between them as a "promise." In a motion to dismiss investor Merkamerica Inc.'s federal Securities Act suit, Cayman Islands-incorporated Kowala SEZC and three of its executives described the suit as Merkamerica's "buyer's remorse" over its $308,000 early-stage investment in an undeveloped cryptocurrency. Kowala told U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez that two simple agreements for future tokens that the investor signed in January 2018 were just for bitcoin mining rights if the company was able to bring...

