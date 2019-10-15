USPTO, Hulu Say PTAB Can Kill Amended Claims Under Alice

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Hulu and Netflix have told the Federal Circuit that the America Invents Act doesn't bar the Patent Trial and Appeal Board from determining whether amended claims are invalid under Alice during inter partes review. The parties made the argument in briefs filed Friday in patent holding company Uniloc 2017 LLC's appeal of a PTAB ruling. The board had found that three proposed, substitute claims of a digital licensing patent that Hulu LLC and Netflix Inc. challenged in IPR were invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling in Alice v. CLS Bank, which bars patents based...

