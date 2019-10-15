UPL Must Pay $31M To AgroFresh In Fruit Freshness IP Row

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:09 PM EDT) -- Indian agrochemicals company UPL Ltd. is on the hook for $31 million in damages to AgroFresh Inc. after a Delaware federal jury found that UPL and its Decco subsidiary ripped off trade secrets and a patent for delaying ripeness in apples and pears. The jury on Friday awarded $7 million in compensatory damages and $24 million in punitive damages to Philadelphia-based AgroFresh in its lawsuit accusing UPL and Decco U.S. Post-Harvest Inc. of stealing trade secrets and infringing its patented technology to develop a competing product for maintaining the freshness of stored produce after harvest. The jury unanimously found that UPL...

