Barclays Exec 'Fretted' Qatar Fees Looked Like Bribe

Law360, London (October 14, 2019, 3:40 PM BST) -- A former Barclays executive told in-house lawyers he was worried that a secret payment to Qatar to secure an investment as part of an emergency fundraising during the financial crisis would be seen as a bribe, prosecutors said at a London fraud trial Monday. Britain's Serious Fraud Office says that senior Barclays officials tried to disguise £322 million ($392.3 million) worth of extra fees paid to Qatar. (AP) Richard Boath, who was then head of Barclays’ European financial institutions group, told the lender's in-house counsel Judith Shepherd in July 2008 that he was concerned that journalists would question the validity of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS