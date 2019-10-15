UK Gov't Seeking More Power To Block Foreign Takeovers

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 4:01 PM EDT) -- The British government plans to expand its authority to intercept foreign buyouts of domestic companies, mirroring legislative steps taken by the U.S. and other partners looking to keep a closer eye on the national security implications of cross-border investments. The U.K. measure, referred to simply as national security and investment legislation, was among a comprehensive set of reforms unveiled Monday as part of the Queen's Speech, an annual tradition in which Queen Elizabeth II lays out the government's legislative agenda. The measure aims to upgrade the government's toolkit when vetting foreign investments into British companies, giving regulators the authority to assign...

