EU, UK Agree On New Brexit Plan To Avert No-Deal Disruption

Law360, Brussels (October 17, 2019, 7:06 AM EDT) -- European Union and British negotiators agreed Thursday to a revised road map for the U.K.'s withdrawal from the bloc, a key breakthrough that Prime Minister Boris Johnson now needs to get through his divided Parliament. The U.K. and the European Union have reached an 11th-hour deal to avert Britain departing from the EU without a trade deal. (AP) Legal text for the deal will be put before EU heads of government during their summit meeting later in the day. Final approval isn't expected before the new deal is fleshed out with more detail and is ratified by all EU national parliaments....

