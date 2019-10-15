Ukraine Bank Wins Appeal To Go Ahead With $1.9B Fraud Suit

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 1:39 PM BST) -- A London appeals court on Tuesday revived a $1.9 billion fraud suit PrivatBank brought against two of its former owners, ruling that the English courts do have jurisdiction to hear the case. PrivatBank can go ahead with a $1.9 billion fraud suit against two former owners after the Court of Appeal overturned a ruling that the suit should not be heard in an English court. (AP) The Court of Appeal has allowed an appeal brought by PrivatBank against a November ruling that the Ukrainian lender’s suit didn't belong in England. The bank has accused its former owners, Gennadiy Bogolyubov and Igor Kolomoisky, and...

