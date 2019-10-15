French Finance Minister Urges EU Tax On Shipping, Aviation

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:51 PM EDT) -- In addition to its recently proposed carbon border tax, the European Union should impose a tax on shipping and airplane fuel, the French finance minister told a conference Tuesday. French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire called boats and planes “the most polluting forms of transport.” (AP) Bruno Le Maire called for a carbon tax on goods imported into the EU and a tax on airplanes and boats while speaking to the finance ministry about France's plan to achieve both full employment and a zero-carbon economy by 2050. International shipping is currently exempted from fuel duties at an EU level, as well...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS