AmerisourceBergen Fights To Shield Opioid Docs At Chancery

Law360, Wilmington (October 15, 2019, 8:06 PM EDT) -- Investors who sued AmerisourceBergen Corp. for records on the company's compliance with opioid drug distribution controls told a Delaware vice chancellor Tuesday during a one-day trial that the company had mischaracterized their demand to justify denial of documents. AmerisourceBergen, according to Samuel L. Closic of Prickett Jones & Elliott PA, counsel to two union benefit fund investors, argued that the investors are using records collection rights under Section 220 of Delaware's corporation laws narrowly in order to buttress a "Caremark" claim accusing directors and top officers of bad faith acts in connection with its part in the nation's opioid crisis....

