Thomas Cook Execs Should Pay Back Bonuses, MP Says

Law360, London (October 15, 2019, 6:04 PM BST) -- The head of an influential parliamentary committee on Tuesday called on the bosses of collapsed travel company Thomas Cook to use the “millions that they pocketed” to boost the pensions of their workers. Frank Field, chairman of the Work and Pensions Committee, said that highly paid executives from Thomas Cook should put their earnings and bonuses into the company’s four defined-benefit pension programs. Field warned that some members of the plans will not receive their full pension entitlement following the company’s collapse. “Former bosses ... will have a hard time justifying the millions they pocketed, one eye on the door, while...

