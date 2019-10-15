Chicago Mayor, Enviros Slam EPA-US Steel Pollution Deal

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and environmental group the Surfrider Foundation wrote to federal and Indiana state environmental officials to demand more oversight on U.S. Steel and other businesses in northwest Indiana they say have polluted Lake Michigan with several recent toxic spills. In a Monday letter, Lightfoot and Surfrider said U.S. Steel Corp. and other companies with plants in Portage, Indiana, have violated the Clean Water Act several times with spills dating back to November. They called on governing agencies to step up and protect "Chicago's drinking water, Surfrider Foundation's members, and the public at large." Lightfoot and Surfrider said they were concerned...

