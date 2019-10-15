Calif. Gov. Vetoes Bill Curbing Local Tax Rebate Deals

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- California’s governor has vetoed a bill that would have limited how localities offer sales and use tax rebates to persuade businesses to locate and maintain their businesses in their jurisdictions. California Sen. Steve Glazer called Gov. Gavin Newsom's veto of a bill that would've limited how localities offer sales and use tax rebates "deeply disappointing and shortsighted." (AP) S.B. 531, sponsored by Sen. Steve Glazer, D-Orinda, was vetoed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom Saturday after the state Legislature had approved it in September. The bill would have prohibited localities in California from making new tax rebate agreements with businesses in exchange...

