Justices Won't Hear News Org's E-Filing Access Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday it will not review the Seventh Circuit’s ruling that a dispute over reporters’ access to electronically filed complaints in the Cook County, Illinois, court system is more suited for state court resolution.

Courthouse News Services challenged the Seventh Circuit's decision to boot from federal court its claim that Cook County Circuit Court Clerk Dorothy Brown put up improper barriers to accessing e-filed records. Its petition for certiorari was denied. 

Representatives for both sides did not immediately respond Tuesday to requests for comment.

In November, the Seventh Circuit reversed a lower court’s order giving Brown 30 days to make...

