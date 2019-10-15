Supreme Court Won't Hear Kardashian Trademark Case

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 11:54 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court said Tuesday that it wouldn’t tackle a trademark lawsuit filed against the Kardashian sisters over a “Khroma” brand of makeup, leaving in place a ruling that said a foreign “Kroma” company lacked the rights to sue in the U.S. The high court denied certiorari to Kroma Makeup EU LLC, which had urged the justices to hear the case to resolve “widespread confusion and disagreement” over when companies have standing to sue for trademark infringement. The refusal will leave in place a ruling by the Eleventh Circuit that said Kroma — merely a licensee of an American company...

