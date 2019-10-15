Musician Wants Out Of Suit Alleging He Destroyed Paintings

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:35 PM EDT) -- A country music performer is seeking to squash an artist's lawsuit accusing him of mutilating two paintings with an assault rifle, arguing to a Florida federal court that the complaint fails to establish a valid claim under the Visual Artists Rights Act. Defendant Ryan Edward Upchurch — known to his fans simply as Upchurch — contended in his 12-page motion to dismiss that Florida-based visual artist Jacob Aaron LeVeille failed to meet pleading requirements under the 1990 law by not providing sufficient support that he made both paintings; that the pieces are of a "recognized status"; and that Upchurch's alleged actions...

