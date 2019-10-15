High Court Wants DOJ's Take On Scope Of Race Bias Law

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court asked the U.S. Department of Justice on Tuesday to weigh in on a petition to revive a discrimination case accusing Linear Controls Inc. of making black oil rig workers toil outside in the heat while their white colleagues worked in the air-conditioned interior. The nation's highest court invited the solicitor general to file a brief on Linear Controls electrician David Peterson's petition asking the court to clarify what treatment workers can challenge under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, which bars employers from mistreating workers because of their race, sex, religion or other protected traits....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS