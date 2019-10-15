Accel Leads $110M Infusion For Business Software Co. Algolia

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:36 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Accel is leading a $110 million investment into San Francisco-based tech startup Algolia, which will use the capital injection to fund expansion and product development, the companies said Tuesday. The Series C funding round was led by Accel and included participation from the likes of Salesforce Ventures, Alven, DAG Ventures, Founders Circle, Owl Rock Capital, SaaStr Fund and World Innovation Lab, according to a statement. Algolia makes search engine software for businesses to use internally, and Accel has been an investor in the company since 2015, according to its website. As part of the agreement, Nate Niparko, a...

