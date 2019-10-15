Insurer Can't Ditch $1M Herbicide Suit, Texas Justices Hear

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A seed company told the Texas Supreme Court its insurer must defend it against a $1 million lawsuit brought by a neighbor that claims the company and others were at fault for spreading herbicides that harmed its crops. RiceTec Inc., a rice seed producer in Jefferson County, Texas, said in a petition for review Friday that because some of the lawsuit's allegations were covered by its policy with StarNet Insurance Co., the insurer can't duck its duty to defend. RiceTec says an intermediate appeals court wrongly reversed a finding StarNet had to cover defense of the lawsuit. The policy includes a...

