Global Decline In M&A, IPOs On Tap For 2020

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A global drop-off in deals that began this year will deepen in 2020 as concerns about a potential recession and geopolitical uncertainties persist — factors that could also derail public debut value if not for a single mammoth float slated for next year, according to a new report. The fifth annual global transactions forecast released Monday by Baker McKenzie and Oxford Economics predicts that overall global deal value will slide to $2.1 trillion next year from an estimated $2.9 trillion in 2019. Initial public offerings are also poised for a challenging year, with a number of large postponements expected, but the...

