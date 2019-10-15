Spotify, Uber Among 21 Libra Association Founding Members

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 12:18 PM EDT) -- The Libra Association announced Monday that 21 founding members officially signed on to the association’s charter, including Spotify, Uber, Coinbase and Andreessen Horowitz. After a handful of high-profile last-minute defections from most of the payment processors that had planned to join the Facebook-led Libra digital currency project, the Switzerland-based governing body of Libra appointed an executive team and elected a board of directors. Initially slated to have 28 founding members when the Libra project was announced by Facebook in June, major payment processors, Visa, MasterCard, PayPal and Stripe opted to drop out of the Libra Association after regulators across the globe...

