USCIS Adds Hurdle To Getting Special Immigrant Status

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:29 PM EDT) -- U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services issued new guidance Tuesday that could make it harder for kids and teenagers to qualify for immigration protections reserved for those who have been abused or neglected by their parents. With a trio of administrative decisions, adopted as guidance earlier this month, USCIS raised the bar for young immigrants applying for what's known as special immigrant juvenile status, which gives a path to a green card for unmarried foreign citizens under 21 who have been abused or neglected. Under the guidance, the state family court judge who places a young immigrant in the custody of friends...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS