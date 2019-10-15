'Novel' Disclosure Issue Not Ready For Del. Supreme Court

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 5:15 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Monday refused to revive a suit by an investor challenging DAVA Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s $600 million sale to Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., ruling that the "novel" question of whether corporations should have the same disclosure duties as individual fiduciaries is not "ripe for review." In a brief order, a three-justice panel ruled that The Cirillo Family Trust, which held roughly 0.27% of DAVA's shares as of the merger, failed to show that the appeals court should overturn the Delaware Chancery Court's decision last year to grant summary judgment in favor of DAVA, saying the trial court's ruling was...

