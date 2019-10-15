Cushman Wants Insurer Held To $15M Policy In Philly RE Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 3:41 PM EDT) -- Cushman & Wakefield has launched a bid to force its insurer to honor $15 million worth of coverage commitments as the real estate services firm fights off claims that it helped to mislead investors about the prospects of a now-defunct Philadelphia development project. In a complaint lodged in Pennsylvania state court on Friday, Cushman & Wakefield said that Illinois National Insurance Co. backtracked on its promises to fund a settlement in the real estate spat and instead, in what Cushman & Wakefield characterized as a bid to coerce a deal, started deducting its costs in defending the lawsuit from the pool...

