Justices Struggle Over Need To Confirm PR's Oversight Board

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court appeared conflicted Tuesday over whether members of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico need to be confirmed by the Senate, a question that has cast uncertainty over the island's $125 billion debt restructuring. Congress created the board in 2016 to represent Puerto Rico in its bankruptcy proceedings, but creditors, including hedge fund Aurelius Capital Management, argue that its structure violates the Constitution. They say board members are officers of the U.S. who need to be confirmed by the Senate under the appointments clause of Article II. The board and the federal government argue that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS