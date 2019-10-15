Capital One Urges Fed. Circ. Rethink On IV Antitrust Decision

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Capital One wants the Federal Circuit to rethink a panel decision holding that antitrust claims against patent licensing firm Intellectual Ventures could not move forward in Maryland federal court because they had already been rejected by a Virginia federal judge. Arguing the appeals court created "trail-blazing exceptions" to federal rules restricting duplicative cases, Capital One said in its petition for rehearing that the Federal Circuit wrongly applied the principle of collateral estoppel to the claims. Capital One said estoppel applies only to multiple legal arguments made in other litigation if they're integrated. That wasn't the situation in this case, Capital One said, and in...

