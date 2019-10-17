Calif. Employers Should Consider Drug Test Policy Updates

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:08 PM EDT) -- Does your client’s drug testing policy need an update? Many employers have not reviewed their drug testing policies in years, but the law in this area is rapidly changing. To wit, in 2019: Nevada’s governor signed A.B. 132, which prohibits employers from denying employment because of the presence of marijuana in a preemployment drug screening (exceptions apply).[1] The New York City Council made requiring a prospective employee to submit to testing for the presence of marijuana or THC an unlawful discriminatory practice (exceptions apply).[2] A federal court held that, under the Arizona Medical Marijuana Act and state disability law, a positive drug...

