Calif. OKs Income Tax Deductions For Cannabis Biz Operators

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- California's legal cannabis businesses subject to the state’s personal income tax can now claim tax deductions or credits for business expenses under recently enacted legislation, a move estimated to cost the state tens of millions of dollars. A.B. 37, sponsored by Assembly Member Reggie Jones-Sawyer, D-Los Angeles, was signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom on Saturday after receiving final approval from the state Assembly in September. The law exempts licensed commercial cannabis businesses subject to the personal income tax from provisions in federal law disallowing business deductions or credits for companies trafficking in controlled substances. While commercial cannabis businesses subject to...

