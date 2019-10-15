Manhattan DA Asks For Trump Tax Subpoena From 2nd Circ.

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 8:32 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan district attorney told the Second Circuit on Tuesday that its subpoena to President Donald Trump’s accounting firm for his tax returns should be upheld and that Trump’s claims of absolute immunity aren’t supported by the U.S. Justice Department. New York County District Attorney Cyrus Vance’s office told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit that Trump’s attempts to block a subpoena to the president's accounting firm, Mazars USA LLP, by claiming absolute immunity from criminal inquiries is “as novel as it is contrary to the law.” Vance urged the Second Circuit to uphold U.S. District Judge Victor...

