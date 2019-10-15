Fenwick Hires 2 Corporate Tech Pros On The West Coast

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP announced Tuesday it's beefed up its corporate teams on the West Coast, hiring a Stradling Yocca Carlson & Rauth shareholder and an O'Melveny & Myers LLP partner who represent technology and life sciences startups and venture capital firms in mergers, acquisitions and cross-border transactions. Joshua Geffon has joined the firm's Santa Monica, California, office from Stradling Yocca and Einat Meisel has joined Fenwick's Mountain View office in California's Silicon Valley from O'Melveny. Both new hires pointed to Fenwick's leading practices as their reason for making the move, with Geffon saying the depth and breadth of Fenwick's platform is unmatched....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS