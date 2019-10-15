Ex-Cop Not Covered For High-Speed Chase Death, Court Says

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A former Pennsylvania police officer who killed a woman while chasing a traffic violation suspect at more than 100 miles per hour is not covered by a municipal insurance policy because he pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. The Pennsylvania Integrated Risk Management Association is not obliged to defend Steven Homanko in a federal lawsuit brought by his victim's widow because the policy held by Homanko's employer, the Borough of Nesquehoning, excludes coverage for criminal acts, a Pennsylvania Superior Court panel ruled. Michael Sauers, whose wife Carola was killed after Homanko's police cruiser lost control at...

