Lawyer Cops To Involvement In Leagle.com Cyberattack

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT) -- A Kansas-based attorney has pled guilty to knowing about cyberattacks waged on his behalf against Leagle.com and others, prosecutors have announced. Bradley A. Pistotnik, 63, of Wichita, Kansas, pled guilty on Tuesday to three counts of being an accessory after the fact to cyberattacks against Leagle, RipoffReport.com and law firm Jaburg Wilk, according to an announcement by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas. Prosecutors contended that Pistotnik knew that co-defendant David Dorsett in September 2014 had flooded the servers for websites maintained by the three entities with emails, rendering their communications systems inaccessible, according to court documents....

