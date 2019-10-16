Vape Flavor Ban May Create Black Market, Lawmakers Told

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A tobacco researcher told lawmakers on Wednesday a proposed bill that would raise the minimum age for buying tobacco products to 21 and would ban flavored e-cigarette products could spawn a public health disaster by creating a black market. Dr. Michael Siegel of Boston University told a House subcommittee that while H.R. 2339, or Reversing the Youth Tobacco Epidemic Act of 2019, has the potential to curb the youth vaping epidemic, the provision that bans flavored e-cigarettes would have unintended consequences. Instead of buying flavored e-cigarettes at brick-and-mortar stores, consumers would instead buy e-cigarettes on the street and would have no...

