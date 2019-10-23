Farella Braun Snags Downey Brand Enviro Atty In SF

Law360 (October 23, 2019, 8:29 PM EDT) -- Farella Braun & Martel LLP has hired a former Downey Brand LLP environmental attorney as a partner in its San Francisco office. Donald E. Sobelman spent four years at Downey Brand, where he handled environmental litigation, compliance and other issues, according to Farella Braun's Oct. 15 announcement. He also spent more than a decade doing similar work at Barg Coffin Lewis & Trapp LLP. Sobelman said he works on environmental litigation that covers a range of issues in California and at the federal level. He also helps clients with site reclamation and development in addition to handling compliance issues relating to...

