Landowners Tell High Court To Keep Claims Against Arco

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- Montana landowners told the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday pollution levels on their properties are still a problem and Atlantic Richfield Co. shouldn't be able to use federal environmental laws to shield itself from further cleanup costs. Nothing in the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation and Liability Act blocks state-law-based claims against Arco, even if the company has fulfilled its U.S. Environmental Protection Agency-mandated cleanup, the landowners argued. They say the Montana Supreme Court got it right when it allowed the suit to proceed. The properties in Opportunity, Montana, were polluted by a copper smelting operation, and the Superfund law shouldn't stand...

