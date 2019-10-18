GILTI May Still Create Constitutional Issues For States

Law360 (October 18, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- As the dust settles around the federal tax overhaul, states that have largely avoided touching companies’ global intangible low-taxed income may still be treating foreign earnings differently from their domestic counterparts in ways that could violate the U.S. Constitution. Most states have simply decoupled from the federal provision for GILTI or they’ve recognized the earnings as dividends that qualify for a 50% deduction under Section 250 of the Internal Revenue Code, and in some cases more than that. Earlier this month, Louisiana went a step further and issued a revenue bulletin stating that it would recognize GILTI earnings as fully deductible...

