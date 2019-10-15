Formosa Plastics To Pay $50M To Settle Clean Water Act Suit

Law360 (October 15, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- Taiwanese plastics company Formosa Plastics Corp. has agreed to shell out $50 million to end a suit over its illegal dumping of billions of plastic pellets into the Lavaca Bay in the Gulf of Mexico and other waterways, according to a consent decree filed Tuesday in Texas federal court. Texas residents and members of the San Antonio Bay Estuarine Waterkeeper brought the suit in 2017 after gathering evidence for nearly four years and collecting 2,428 samples of pellets and plastic powders during almost daily patrols, according to the Texas RioGrande Legal Fund, which represents the residents in the suit. The violations stemmed...

