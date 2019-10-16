Barclays Hiked Qatar Fees Amid Bailout Fears, SFO Says

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 4:53 PM BST) -- Three senior Barclays bosses drastically increased the fees the bank agreed to pay Qatar for "pretend" advisory services as it fought to secure the country’s investment during the financial crisis, a prosecutor told a London jury Wednesday during a high-profile fraud trial. Barclays agreed to pay Qatari investors £280 million ($358 million) in October 2008 under an advisory services agreement only 16 weeks after signing a similar agreement that covered largely the same period for a fraction of the cost, Serious Fraud Office prosecutor Edward Brown QC said during the second week of the Old Bailey trial. The bank had valued...

