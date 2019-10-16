Alexion Set To Buy Clinical-Stage Pharma Biz In $930M Deal

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Alexion Pharmaceuticals said Wednesday it will deepen its rare disease treatment offerings through a $930 million deal for Skadden-led clinical-stage pharmaceuticals company Achillion, a total that could rise should the company’s drug pipeline clear regulatory hurdles. Massachusetts-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. said that it will buy Pennsylvania-based Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. for $6.30 per share and up to $8.30, including contingent value rights tied to certain drug approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The deal for Achillion also includes $230 million in cash on the clinical-stage pharmaceutical companies balance sheet. Achillion focuses on the development of oral small-molecule treatments for people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS