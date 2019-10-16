Payments Execs Want €33M Stock Sale Fraud Suit Arbitrated

Law360, London (October 16, 2019, 10:16 PM BST) -- Two Indian businessmen accused of duping investors into selling their shares in a financial services company shortly before it was acquired by German payments company Wirecard have challenged the jurisdiction of the English courts to try the claim. Ramu Ramasamy and Palaniyapan Ramasamy, the former majority owners of money transfers and insurance payments company Hermes i-Tickets Private Ltd., are fighting a 2017 lawsuit brought by former shareholders who claim they were cheated out of millions of dollars before it was sold to Wirecard AG in 2015 for €325 million ($360 million). At a High Court hearing on Wednesday, the Ramasamy brothers’...

