Sandoz Revealed Trade Secrets In Antitrust Suit, Court Told

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Sandoz Inc. and its marketing firm were hit with a sanctions motion late Tuesday alleging they violated a confidentiality order by revealing trade secrets in an unredacted filing in the case docket for the generic-drug maker’s antitrust claims against United Therapeutics Corp. The confidential information at issue was revealed in a now-sealed Oct. 4 injunction bid by Sandoz and RareGen LLC, both of which knew UTC and infusion pump maker Smiths Medical ASD Inc. had designated the material as highly confidential, according to the sanctions motion. Sandoz’s lawsuit alleges a collusion in which Smiths marketed its pump solely for use with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS